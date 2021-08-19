Seattle sweep: France 11th-inning HR as M's win 9-8 at Texas

Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas.

The Rangers had forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth inning.

France went deep off Joe Barlow.

"𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗡, 𝗔𝗜𝗥-𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘!" -@heygoldy



Ty France gives the @Mariners the lead in extra innings with a 2-run dinger! Mariners win it in the 11th! 🇫🇷



FINAL: SEA 9 | TEX 8 pic.twitter.com/qTffbGC7lT — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) August 19, 2021

Joe Smith walked a batter but benefited from an unusual double play when pitching a scoreless 10th.

Paul Sewald worked the 11th for his sixth save in eight chances.