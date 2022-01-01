Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card preview: Can Seattle continue its magic season?

Example video title will go here for this video

The Mariners will play postseason baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You aren't dreaming either.

Seattle finished its 2022 season with a 90-72 record, good for the fifth seed in the American League.

Parking at the Mariners Garage will cost $10, and the team said a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation .

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

The Mariners will host watch parties for each Wild Card game on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. A potential Game 3 would be Oct. 9.

Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001 , fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park.

Rodriguez is a bonafide star already and will need some help from Eugenio Suarez, Ty France, Cal Raleigh and Jesse Winker to match a star-studded Blue Jays offense.

The team's playoff run starts and ends with Rodriguez, a 21-year-old wunderkind that was named Baseball America's Rookie of the Year and had the eighth highest Wins Above Replacement (5.3) in the American League (AL).

Now the Mariners have at least two road playoff games to continue its magic season against the favored Blue Jays.

It was a remarkable rise considering the team's nadir in May and what seemed like an impossible hole to climb out of.

Oh, and they traded for Luis Castillo at the deadline too.

Then the Mariners started winning and winning and winning, thanks to a combination of pitching improvements and the otherworldly rookie season from Julio Rodriguez.

At the time, the younger players were struggling, the pitching rotation was in shambles, injuries hit key players and Robbie Ray had regressed across the board.

To get to this point is nothing sort of magic after the Mariners were one of the five worst teams in baseball at the end of May. Seattle was 18-27 and on pace for 65 wins, which would have been the fifth-worst record in the league.

Blue Jays star-studded offense :

Toronto is either the first or second-best offense in the AL, depending on how you view them.

The Blue Jays finished the regular season first in batting average (.264), first in on-base percentage (.329), first in slugging percentage (.431) and second in runs scored (775). The Yankees were first in the AL with 807 runs.

First baseman Vladimir Guererro Jr, who challenged Shohei Ohtani for the 2021 AL MVP award by leading MLB in home runs and runs, was just fifth on his own offense in wins above replacement. (That should be noted, however, was due in large part to his negative impact on the defense.) Guerrero Jr. wasn't quite as good offensively this year, but even a down year for the 23-year-old represents a great year for the average big league player.

The strength of the Blue Jays' offense is in its sheer numbers on top of its star players. Toronto has a whopping six players -- Guerrero Jr, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman -- that had a 115 OPS+ or higher, which means they were at least 15% better than an average hitter.

You can count the number of offenses leaguewide that boast that kind of depth in a lineup.

Toronto is slightly vulnerable from a pitching standpoint, however. The Blue Jays had the worst earned run average (3.87) among all playoff teams in the league and allowed 679 total runs. The Mariners allowed 623, for comparison's sake.

In a short series where Toronto will host every home game, their pitching depth might not matter. Toronto will lean on Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman as its top starters, a pair that was miles better than average pitchers in 2022.

Manoah finished the year with a 2.24 ERA in nearly 200 innings, and Gausman tossed 205 strikeouts and just 28 walks in 174 innings. The Blue Jays need them to be just fine because their offense can carry them to a win in any single game.