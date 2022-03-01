Know before you go: Seattle Mariners’ games at T-Mobile Park

Example video title will go here for this video

A few things have changed at T-Mobile Park since last season, and we want to make sure you’re in the loop before taking your seat.

From food options to parking and everything in between, here’s what you need to know if you're heading to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners this season:

The Seattle Mariners opened the 2022 season on the road in Minnesota this year, but fans have over 80 chances to watch the M’s play at T-Mobile Park this season – including three doubleheaders.

Play ball! The wait is finally over, baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets to Opening Day are sold out, but the team said tickets to the remaining eight games of the M’s opening homestand are still available.

In addition to the Mariners’ home opener, April 15 is also the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson playing his first MLB game with the Brooklyn Dodgers and breaking baseball’s color barrier. Players, managers, coaches and on-field personnel will all wear “Dodger Blue” 42 numbers on their jerseys in tribute to Robinson.

A pregame program will begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by 10-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki, and the National Anthem will be performed by Seattle artist Ayron Jones.

Opening Day at T-Mobile Park is Friday, April 15, 2022, when the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros. Gates open at 4:40 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:42 p.m.

Rideshare and taxis : A taxi stand located at the northwest corner of First Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way operates before, during and after games, according to the Mariners’ website . Anyone using rideshare services – like Uber and Lyft – is encouraged to use the taxi stand location for public safety and traffic flow.

King County Metro : Seattle has an extensive bus network with multiple routes that stop near T-Mobile Park. Click here to plan your trip .

Light rail : T-Mobile Park is a short 10-15 minute walk from both the Stadium and International District/Chinatown light rail stations. Free parking is available at the Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard and Northgate Link light rail stations, according to Sound Transit’s website . Click here to plan your trip .

Parking : T-Mobile Park offers three parking garages: Mariners Garage , Lumen Field Garage , and Union Station Garage South , which is the furthest of the three but also the most affordable. Parking lots and garages are also located in the Central Business District to the north of the ballpark. Parking for over 150 bicycles is available in the Mariners Garage.

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Ave S in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Fans are advised to “plan ahead and consider all the transportation options available.”

Gate and bag policy : What's allowed inside?

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to pass through security.

All main T-Mobile Park gates to open 90 minutes before the first pitch. The T-Mobile 'Pen gate, located next to the Mariners bullpen in centerfield, opens two hours before the first pitch. Fans will only be able to access the ‘Pen area of the ballpark until all other main gates open.

Bags

Clear plastic or vinyl bags no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are allowed inside T-Mobile Park. Clear, one-gallon plastic zip-lock bags are also allowed inside. Small clutch bags are allowed if they are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Small bags do not need to be clear plastic or vinyl.

Backpacks, purses and duffle bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are not allowed. However, exceptions are possible for “medically necessary items” or, if a child is present “single compartment diaper bags” are allowed.

“Security must be able to see inside and identify items to the bottom of the bag. Items may not be used to obscure the view of bag contents, including but not limited to non-clear bags, pouches, etc. Bags with interior contents obscured from view are not allowed,” the M’s website states.

Strollers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices are allowed inside the ballpark. Blankets are also allowed.

Fans are not allowed to re-enter T-Mobile Park once they leave. Approved re-entry is possible in case of an emergency.

Outside food and water

Outside food is allowed in single-serving sizes. Factory-sealed bottles of water are allowed, along with empty plastic reusable bottles if they are 32 ounces or smaller. Unsealed water bottles and reusable bottles made of metal or glass are not allowed.

Baby bottles, drinks related to medical needs, and unopened “soft-sided single-serve containers like juice boxes” are allowed.