Mariners trade Walker to Blue Jays for player or cash

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.

The trade was announced about three hours before Walker, 28, had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

The first game was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after Mariners players voted not to play to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks.

Walker was originally drafted by the Mariners in the first round (43rd overall) of the 2010 MLB First-Year Player Draft.