Skip the line at T-Mobile Park at the new Walk-Off Market

Walk-Off Market at T-Mobile Park uses Amazon One’s palm scanning technology to automatically charge fans for whatever they take. Meaning no lines and no cashiers.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans now have the option to grab some grub at T-Mobile Park without having to wait in line to pay.

The new “Walk-Off Market” near section 126 on the main level of the ballpark opened this season. The market uses Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, so fans don’t have to wait in line to pay for items.

The market is the Mariners’ solution to a long-standing problem for fans.

“It really has solved a big problem with a lot of the issues we see at a ballpark and any venue and sporting event where there are lines in between innings or in between breaks,” said Mariners VP of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel. “We’re really excited about where this could go and how it helps the fan get back to that game action.”

The Walk-Off Market uses Amazon One’s palm scanning technology to automatically charge the customer for whatever they take from the market. This means no cashiers and, ideally, no long lines.

So how does it work?

Fans can either insert a card into the entry gate or hover their palm over an Amazon One device when entering the Walk-Off Market. Using your palm to enter the market and pay requires pre-registering with the Amazon system. Fans needing to register can do so in less than a minute at one of the three enrollment kiosks outside the story.

Once inside, fans can take what they want and leave when done shopping. The Just Walk Out technology determines what items are taken from or returned to the shelves, and the card or Linked Amazon One ID will be charged for the items taken.

On top of the huge beer selection, hot food options like hotdogs and nachos have also recently been added to the market.

T-Mobile Park is the first Major League Baseball park to use the technology, and it’s something the M’s are proud of.

“It was originally thought up from the fans,” explained Rogel. “I mean, [the fans] wanted fast throughput; they wanted to get back to their seats. We looked at everybody to try to find a solution. So, it was really coming from their feedback.”

The technology is a first for T-Mobile Park, but the team is hopeful it’ll expand.

“We think of the Walk-Off Market as a learning lab,” Rogel said. “We want to expend this throughout the building, and we see it being a big solution across all venues.”

A reminder for fans, T-Mobile Park is cashless, meaning only credit, debit or mobile pay options - like Apple Pay or Google Pay – are accepted. However, there are several kiosks located around the park where visitors can convert cash to pre-paid debit cards.