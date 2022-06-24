Seattle Mariners offer glimpse into new Diamond Club

The team said this is the largest expansion and the first extensive refresh of the interior space since the ballpark opened in 1999.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are giving fans a preview of its new premium amenities coming to T-Mobile Park next season.

The club said is on track to complete its new Press Club and expansion of the Diamond Club in time for 2023 season and MLB All-Star Game. The team said this is the largest expansion and the first extensive refresh of the interior space since the ballpark opened in 1999.

"This is all about the fans," said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations. “We are now focusing on over-due improvements to the premium guest experience. By updating and expanding the Diamond Club and creating the new Press Club, we are responding to our fans’ requests, and we are meeting our lease obligation to ensure our premium offerings keep pace with what is available in the Seattle market and in professional sports in general.”

The budget for these projects is approximately $55 million. The Mariners will pay for the upgrades and will not receive any revenue from the King County Lodging Tax.

The Diamond Club, which has been a draw for corporate and business clients since the inception of the ballpark in 1999, will be overhauled and expanded beneath the lower bowl of the stadium to a total of 13,000 square feet.

The press box will be gutted and turned into a premium space, with the media work area relocated further down the third baseline. There will be seating for 200 guests with a full view directly behind home plate.