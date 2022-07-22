Seattle Mariners’ games at T-Mobile Park: Know before you go

From food options to parking and everything in between, here’s what you need to know if you're heading to T-Mobile Park to cheer on the Mariners.

SEATTLE — Play ball! The Seattle Mariners can match a franchise record Friday night with their 15th consecutive win, a streak that has all of Major League Baseball talking.

Seattle went into the All-Star break a victory shy of matching the 2001 club for the franchise's best run. They haven't lost since July 1.

Friday's game at T-Mobile Park kicks off at 7:10 p.m. PDT when the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros.

The team will also unveil the logo for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place in Seattle.

From food options to parking and everything in between, here’s what you need to know if you're heading to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners this season:





GETTING TO THE BALLPARK

Transportation and parking

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Ave S in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Fans are advised to “plan ahead and consider all the transportation options available.”

Car: Click here for driving directions via Google Maps.

Parking: T-Mobile Park offers three parking garages: Mariners Garage, Lumen Field Garage, and Union Station Garage South, which is the furthest of the three but also the most affordable. Parking lots and garages are also located in the Central Business District to the north of the ballpark. Parking for over 150 bicycles is available in the Mariners Garage.

Light rail: T-Mobile Park is a short 10-15 minute walk from both the Stadium and International District/Chinatown light rail stations. Free parking is available at the Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard and Northgate Link light rail stations, according to Sound Transit’s website. Click here to plan your trip.

King County Metro: Seattle has an extensive bus network with multiple routes that stop near T-Mobile Park. Click here to plan your trip.

Rideshare and taxis: A taxi stand located at the northwest corner of First Avenue South and South Royal Brougham Way operates before, during and after games, according to the Mariners’ website. Anyone using rideshare services – like Uber and Lyft – is encouraged to use the taxi stand location for public safety and traffic flow.





GATE AND BAG POLICY

What's allowed inside?

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to pass through security.

All main T-Mobile Park gates to open 90 minutes before the first pitch. The T-Mobile Pen gate, located next to the Mariners bullpen in centerfield, opens two hours before the first pitch. Fans will only be able to access the ‘Pen area of the ballpark until all other main gates open.

Bags

Clear plastic or vinyl bags no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are allowed inside T-Mobile Park. Clear, one-gallon plastic zip-lock bags are also allowed inside. Small clutch bags are allowed if they are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Small bags do not need to be clear plastic or vinyl.

Backpacks, purses and duffle bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are not allowed. However, exceptions are possible for “medically necessary items” or, if a child is present “single compartment diaper bags” are allowed.

“Security must be able to see inside and identify items to the bottom of the bag. Items may not be used to obscure the view of bag contents, including but not limited to non-clear bags, pouches, etc. Bags with interior contents obscured from view are not allowed,” the M’s website states.

Strollers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices are allowed inside the ballpark. Blankets are also allowed.

Fans are not allowed to re-enter T-Mobile Park once they leave. Approved re-entry is possible in case of an emergency.

Outside food and water

Outside food is allowed in single-serving sizes. Factory-sealed bottles of water are allowed, along with empty plastic reusable bottles if they are 32 ounces or smaller. Unsealed water bottles and reusable bottles made of metal or glass are not allowed.

Baby bottles, drinks related to medical needs, and unopened “soft-sided single-serve containers like juice boxes” are allowed.

Outside alcoholic beverages, including non-alcoholic beer, are not permitted inside T-Mobile Park.

COVID POLICY

Masks not required

Fans are no longer required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering T-Mobile Park. Masks are also no longer required in any indoor or outdoor areas of the ballpark.

Anyone feeling sick or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to stay at home.

There are more than 300 hand sanitizer stations – a majority of which are contactless - located throughout the ballpark.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

Grab some grub

T-Mobile Park is cashless, meaning only credit, debit or mobile pay options – like Apple Pay or Google Pay – are accepted. However, there are eight kiosks located around the park where visitors can convert cash to pre-paid debit cards.

The kiosks are free to use and can be loaded with any amount up to $500. The pre-paid debit cards do not expire and can be used anywhere that accepts credit or debit cards, including locations outside T-Mobile Park.

The eight cash-to-card kiosks are located in sections 103, 116, 128, 144, 226, 331, The 'Pen, and at the Team Store.

Food options

The Mariners are offering more than just peanuts and Cracker Jacks at T-Mobile Park this season. New menu items feature restaurant-quality options from local restaurants and a “new and improved” Mariners Value Menu.

Fans can find favorite concession items like hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and refillable fountain drinks for $3 throughout the ballpark.

Several local restaurants are offering menu items at T-Mobile Park this season, including Hawaii-Korean fusion eatery Marination, local chain Just Poké, and Pure Açai, which is a sister business of Just Poké. Holy Smoke BBQ also updated its menu items for the 2022 season.

Edgar’s Cantina introduced several new items this season as well, including Tacos del Barrio with chicken, pork, or fried avocado; BBQ brisket quesadilla, shrimp tostada, carne asada sliders, and Cantina Nachos.

Vegan and non-meat options are also available at the ballpark.

Looking for a specific or cheaper beer? Click here to see the T-Mobile Park Beer Finder.

OTHER INFORMATION AND FAQS

Below are a few frequently asked questions and other information about T-Mobile Park:

Can I bring a camera?

Photography and video are allowed inside T-Mobile Park if the images are for personal use only. “Videotaping any game action is prohibited,” the M’s website states. Cameras smaller than 6 inches with the lens fully extended are allowed.

Items that could interfere with “the enjoyment of the game for others” like tripods, detachable telephoto lenses and selfie sticks are not allowed. Video cameras, monopods and extendable gimbals are also prohibited.

Can I bring a…

Coolers are not permitted inside the T-Mobile Park, but fans can bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle or empty plastic water bottles under 32 ounces into the ballpark. Chairs or bleacher seat backs containing metal are also not allowed.

Other prohibited items include drones, balloons, beach balls and other inflatable items, laser pointers, self-defense sprays and weapons of any kind. Click here to see the full “prohibited items” list on the Mariners’ website.

Dress for the weather

T-Mobile Park is a one-of-a-kind retractable roof that is designed to cover, but not fully enclose the ballpark. While the retractable roof preserves an open-air environment while protecting fans from possible rain, visitors should dress appropriately and plan for possible chilly nights during the season. Click here to check the forecast.

Can I smoke inside?

Smoking is not allowed inside T-Mobile Park or within 25 feet of entrances, windows and vent intakes. This includes cannabis, chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

All-gender restrooms

All-Gender Restrooms are located in Sections 105, 120, 234, 319, 327 and 333.

Lost and found