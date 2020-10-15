Seattle Mariners raise $70,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts through fan cutout initiative

Officials with Seattle Mariners say there was close to 15,000 fan cutouts in T-Mobile Park this season. Those cutouts helped raise $70,000 for All in Washington.

SEATTLE — While the Seattle Mariners’ season has wrapped up for the year, fans will continue to enjoy a memory from the ballpark and know they helped with COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington.

Remember Seat Fleet? That was the initiative started by the Mariners where a fan could pay $30 to create a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed in the stands during the pandemic, since no fans were allowed in the stadium.

Well, now that the season has ended, fans can pick up their cutouts to bring home as a lasting memory of this strange year in sports.

“It was really special to see the fans come out this past season in two-dimensional form and fill the ballpark,” said Gregg Greene, Seattle Mariners vice president of Marketing. “We had so many creative fan cutouts and it really looked great and it was great to see them.”

Greene said even the players got involved.

“Our players noticed, they appreciated the support, they participated, they made cutouts of themselves, of their families. Dee Gordon said it was the first time some of his family members got to see him play cause they were cutouts in the stands,” said Greene.

The cutouts served as a great way for the fans to express their love for the Mariners, but also helped raise funds to help with coronavirus relief in the state.

“There was close to 15,000 cutouts in T-Mobile Park this season. We were able to raise $70,000 for All in Washington, which goes for local COVID relief efforts," said Greene.

Fans were at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday picking up their fan cutouts.

“It was a fun way of being where you couldn’t be,” said one fan.

Any cutouts that do not get picked up will be recycled.