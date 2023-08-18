Seattle Mariners, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe team up to positively impact the Pacific Northwest

The two organizations announced a multi-year partnership on Friday with new youth development program in the works.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, along with its Muckleshoot Casino Resort, are teaming up to positively impact the Pacific Northwest community through baseball, art and fundraising, the Mariners announced Friday.

In partnerships, the organizations will work together to support youth development through sports and help vulnerable local communities.

"Indigenous culture is steeped in game play as a way to strengthen communities, nurture resilience, and advance wellness,” said Junior Maldonado, the executive director of gaming operations at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort. “These connective values drive our shared identity with the Mariners. We are grateful for the opportunity to educate fans on the Muckleshoot heritage as this region’s first caretakers and to empower new generations to dream bigger.”

In areas with limited access to sports programs, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and the Mariners are hosting five baseball and softball camps with trainers who are former college and professional players. The partnership will also bring forth an after-school baseball and softball youth development program at the Muckleshoot Tribal School, intended for middle school-aged students.

In addition, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe will support the Seattle Foundation’s Fund for Inclusive Recovery, which helps meet the critical needs of people most impacted by the pandemic, and the Downtown Emergency Service Center, an organization that5 serves homeless and formerly homeless people by providing health and survival services and permanent housing.

“This partnership is the result of two organizations coming together who share common values and beliefs. We’re excited to celebrate the Tribe’s culture and traditions with fans at T-Mobile Park, while providing enhanced baseball and softball access to more children throughout our region,” said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners president of Business Operations.

Since March, the Muckleshoot Diamond Club at T-Mobile Park has featured mural installations and Tribal art throughout the space, including hand-painted baseball bats using Coast Salish designs and hand-carved canoes and paddles. New food offerings created with Muckleshoot Casino Executive Chef Andreas Hartmann and his culinary team feature fry bread, burlap-steamed Manila clams and more.