Jake's Mariners haircut gets a clean up ahead of the ALDS

KING 5's Jake Whittenberg let Mimi Jung shave a Mariners' logo in his head during the team's historic postSEAson run.

SEATTLE — A deal is a deal!

Last year, KING 5 Mornings anchor Jake Whittenberg made a promise to let co-anchor Mimi Jung shave a Mariners’ logo into his head if the team made the postseason.

The team was just shy of breaking the playoff drought in 2021, so he extended the promise another year to the 2022 season.

Well, the M’s ended their 21-season playoff drought, and Jake made good on his word, and with the help of barber Chiedu Okeke, Mimi shaved the Mariners’ trident logo into the back of his head live on TV before the team took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card series.

But after the M’s made an improbable win coming back from a seven-run deficit in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, Jake decided he needed a clean-up.

KING 5 Mornings traffic anchor Shante Sumpter and producer Brittney Brumfield joined Jake at Skillz Hair Studio in North Seattle to talk Mariners, what it takes to be a barber, and why Black culture in Seattle is alive and well.

Watch the video above to see Jake get his hair touched up before the Mariners take on the Astros in the ALDS. You can also watch Mimi do the first cut in the video below.