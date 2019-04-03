The Seattle Mariners have a bunch of new faces on the field, a new name on the stadium and an increasingly new way to get tickets to a game as the Major League Baseball franchise is following others in the move to mobile ticket technology.

The Mariners announced a mobile-only ticket promotion on Friday called Ballpark Pass. The offering was tested in a limited run last season and this year will allow fans to get standing-room access to all home games at T-Mobile Park for $99 a month.

The team is following other Seattle franchises, including the Seahawks and Sounders FC, toward the migration to mobile delivery of single-game tickets this season. Season ticket holders have already been offered that option, but they can still opt for a book of printed tickets.

