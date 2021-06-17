Seattle Mariners games expanding to full capacity starting Friday

T-Mobile Park can operate at full capacity for the Mariners’ home game against the Rangers on July 2.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners games at T-Mobile Park will return to full capacity starting July 2.

The team announced the change in June before Washington state fully reopened after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first part of the 2021 season, T-Mobile Park has been operating under limited capacity with special sections for vaccinated fans. However, starting July 2, the Mariners said it won’t have social distancing or vaccine-designated areas. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks, but unvaccinated fans should continue to mask up.

Mariners Mail presale tickets and single-game tickets went on sale June 24. The first full capacity game will be against the Texas Rangers.

To celebrate the return to full capacity, the Mariners will offer ticket specials for the July 2 game, including $4 Center Field Bleacher seats and Main Level seats for $17.76. There will also be a postgame fireworks show, which will be the stadium's first since September 2019.

After foregoing fans during the 2020 season, the Mariners welcomed back 9,000 fans for Opening Day on April 1 at 25% capacity. Fans were seated in pods of up to six people and were socially distanced.