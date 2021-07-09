COVID-19 vaccination required for potential Mariners postseason games

Masks are now required at all Mariners home games. Fans will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend possible postseason games at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE — Planning to go to a postseason game at T-Mobile Park if the Seattle Mariners make the playoffs? You’ll need a COVID-19 vaccine for that.

The M’s announced Tuesday all fans ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all potential postseason games at T-Mobile Park.

If the season ended now, Seattle would not qualify for the playoffs. They are 3 games out of the wild card spot in the American League.

The Mariners wrap up their regular season schedule on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Angels. The MLB playoffs get underway on Oct. 5 with the first wild card game and the AL division series will get under on Oct. 7.

The team said it would announce additional information about the vaccine verification process at a later date. The team didn’t say if a negative COVID-19 test would be accepted to gain entry if a person is not fully vaccinated.

“The evidence is clear -- vaccination is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19,” said Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Sr. Vice President, Ballpark Operations. “We are making this announcement now to give our season ticket members and other fans the opportunity to get vaccinated before the requirement takes effect.”

Fans ages 5 and up are also required to wear a face mask at T-Mobile Park at all times, except while eating or drinking.

The health officers for King and Pierce counties issued an outdoor mask order requiring face masks at all outside events with 500 people or more due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order went into effect on September 7.

The first Mariners home game the outdoor mask mandate will be in effect is September 10 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. T-Mobile Park employees have been required to wear a mask at work since August 23, the team said.

Single-use face masks will be available at different locations around T-Mobile Park for fans who do not have their own.

The M’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for postseason games came the same day as other teams announced similar policies. The Seahawks, Sounders and Seattle Kraken announced they would also require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending games and events at Lumen Field and Climate Pledge Arena.

The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks' home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee.

The University of Washington and Washington State University are also requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination. Washington's begins Sept. 25. Washington State's will begin in October.