x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Seager's HR, Gonzales' pitching lead Seattle past Texas, 3-1

Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run on the game's third at-bat and Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run on a pitch from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, front, in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run on the game's third at-bat and Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1.

Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three. 

Jose Trevino had the Rangers' only RBI with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning off Erik Swanson following Andy Ibanez's ground-rule double to right-center bouncing into the home bullpen.

Related Articles