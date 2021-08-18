Seager's HR, Gonzales' pitching lead Seattle past Texas, 3-1

Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run on the game's third at-bat and Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1.

Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three.

Seags 🤝 hitting dingers in Texas pic.twitter.com/MRIzKFigZA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 19, 2021

Jose Trevino had the Rangers' only RBI with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning off Erik Swanson following Andy Ibanez's ground-rule double to right-center bouncing into the home bullpen.