x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Seager, France HR, Mariners top A's, move up in playoff race

Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager (15) is congratulated by relief pitcher Chris Flexen, left, and teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win.

Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York. 

A's manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson were both ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.

Chris Flexen picks up 13th win of the season.  He threw 7 innings giving up 1 run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Related Articles