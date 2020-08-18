Seager brothers go deep, Dodgers rally past Mariners 11-9

Corey and Kyle Seager became the first pair of brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game as the Dodgers defeat the Mariners, 11-9.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey and Kyle Seager became the first pair of brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey's Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over older brother Kyle and the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game.

The smirks say it all. pic.twitter.com/n6BpVzbX03 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2020

The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco.

The Giants' Felipe Crespo homered twice, and San Diego's Cesar Crespo hit his first career home run.