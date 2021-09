Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and the Red Sox beat the Mariners 9-4 to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 9-4 to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.

Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy's passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th inning.