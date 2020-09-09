Ruf homers late, Giants rally past red-hot Mariners 6-5

Pinch-hitter Darin Ruf homered with one out in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat Seattle 6-5, ending the Mariners' six-game winning streak.

Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubón also went deep for the Giants, who erased a 5-1 deficit to win for the seventh time in nine games.

First-year San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler had to use five pitchers to keep his club on a roll and got another big night from the offense.

Donovan Solano had three hits and scored twice. Brandon Belt singled twice and had two RBIs.