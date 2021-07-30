Rookies Kelenic and Gilbert lead Mariners past Rangers 9-5

Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run home run and fellow rookie Logan Gilbert won his fifth straight decision as the Mariners beat the Rangers 9-5 on Friday.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run home run, his first since May 24, and fellow rookie Logan Gilbert won his fifth straight decision as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Friday.

Gilbert, the Mariners' first-round draft choice in 2018, allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings on six hits, striking out six and walking one for his fifth win of the season against two losses.

The Mariners have now won 11 straight games with Logan Gilbert starting on the mound.

Logan Gilbert gets things started early, striking out the side in order in the 1st 🔥@Mariners | @logangilbert22 pic.twitter.com/N5d5cnSD9m — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) July 31, 2021