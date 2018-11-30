Robinson Cano began his career in New York, and it's possible new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen could acquire the slugger and allow him to finish his career there.

The Mets and Seattle Mariners are involved in discussions on trades centered around Cano and closer Edwin Diaz, the Bergen (N.J.) Record has confirmed.

Adding Cano and Diaz would be a splashy start for Van Wagenen, but there are certainly some risks and downside that would come with a potential deal.

Here are some of the pros and cons:

Why it makes sense

Van Wagenen, a former agent, knows Cano well. He co-represented him and helped him broker the 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with Seattle in 2013.

Adding Cano and Diaz would improve the Mets' chances next season, and this team – in theory – is built to win now.

Cano, who turned 36 in October, missed half of the season after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He hit .303 with an .845 OPS in 80 games with 10 homers.

A Mets lineup that struggled to score last season would be bolstered by adding Cano, and he also would upgrade the team's defense.

The Mets also have the financial flexibility to take on such a deal since they have no significant money committed beyond the 2020 season. The Mariners certainly would pay off some of the remaining $120 million owed Cano over the next five years.

The real prize in the deal would be Diaz since he's one of the premier closers, and the Mets would have him through the 2022 season. He has yet to reach arbitration, but when he does he likely will be rewarded handsomely.

The Mets are in the market for two relievers, and Diaz would handle the ninth inning at a minimal cost. He led the majors with 57 saves last year and posted a 1.96 ERA.

Having Diaz as the closer for the next few years would be a welcome addition for a team that has struggled to find consistency in that area.

It's possible the deal also may allow the Mets to get out of one of their large contracts. Jay Bruce, Todd Frazier and Anthony Swarzak each will earn at least $8.5 million, and could be appealing to the Mariners since they're proven pieces on short-term deals.

Why it doesn't make sense

The biggest reason for concern about this deal is the package the Mets could have to send to Seattle if they intend to receive Diaz.

While Cano and Diaz make the Mets better, losing potential players - such as 2018 first-round pick Jarred Kelenic or 2017 first-round pick David Peterson - could swing the deal in the Mariners' favor. Kelenic, the sixth pick in this year's draft, is a well-regarded prospect and the Mets like the outfielder's potential. Peterson is a left-handed pitcher.

For a move like this to work, the Mets would have to significantly boost their payroll and there is no sign they are willing to do that. The Boston Red Sox, who won the World Series for its fourth title in 15 seasons, traded some of its elite prospects in previous years. However, they made up for it by signing elite free agents at great cost.

There also are so many quality relievers available that the Mets should have no problem upgrading their bullpen and holding onto one of their best prospects.

Cano's future also is reason for concern since he's already on the downside of his career, and it's hard to predict how many more productive seasons he can provide. The National League also does not afford Cano the option to be a designated hitter.

Which brings us to Cano's home - second base. This is the first season he started games elsewhere in the infield. If he wants to stay at second, the Mets would have to talk with Jeff McNeil, the 26-year-old who burst onto the scene this season.

