The Mariners are reportedly close to dealing 8-time All-Star Robinson Cano and All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz to the Mets, according to multiple reports.

#Mets-#Mariners blockbuster involving Cano and Diaz is close, sources tell The Athletic. No announcement expected tonight, possibly tomorrow. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the M's will reportedly receive outfielder Jay Bruce, second baseman Jeff McNeil, pitcher Anthony Swarzak, outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, and pitching prospect Justin Dunn.

The blockbuster trade that would send Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz to the New York Mets for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and at least two top prospects is expected to be completed by Friday, league sources familiar with the deal tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 30, 2018

Seattle would be taking on the rest of Bruce's contract, worth $28 million, Swarzak's $8 million contract, and reportedly pay some of what's left of Cano's contract. The difference between Bruce's and Swarzak's contracts & Cano's is about $84 million.

Cano came to Seattle in December 2013, signing a 10-year deal worth $240 million. In five seasons with the M's, he's hit .296 with 107 home runs and 411 RBI. Cano also went to three All-Star games representing Seattle.

The Mariners drafted Diaz in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his way through the minors and made his MLB debut June 6, 2016. In two-plus seasons with the M's, he recorded 109 saves and 301 strikeouts with a 2.64 ERA.

Jay Bruce turns 32 in April. He's been in the majors since 2008. Bruce is a 4-time All-Star.

Anthony Swarzak only has one year left on his current contract at $8 million. He's played for six major league teams and one in South Korea. He made 29 appearances in relief last year with the Mets. His ERA sat at 6.15 on the season.

Jeff McNeil played his first year in the majors in 2018. He hit .329 in 63 games with the Mets. He turns 27 in April.

New York drafted Jarred Kelenic in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, sixth overall. He was once the top hitter on the US under-18 national team. Scouts say he could play center field all the way to the majors. Kelenic hit a combined .286 with two teams in rookie ball.

The Mets drafted Justin Dunn in the first round in 2016, 19th overall. He's a right-handed starter who threw in A and AA ball this season. Dunn made 24 starts and went 8-8 with a 4.22 ERA.

