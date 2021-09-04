Report: Tommy John surgery recommended for Mariners pitcher James Paxton

It's one of the worst pieces of news for a pitcher. Doctors have recommended Tommy John surgery for Mariners left-hander James Paxton, according to MLB.com report.

SEATTLE — It's one of the worst pieces of news for a pitcher. Doctors have recommended Tommy John surgery for Mariners left-hander James Paxton, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Paxton will reportedly get a second opinion.

The 'Big Maple' hurt his elbow Tuesday in the second inning against the White Sox. He was pulled from the game and had an MRI on Wednesday.

If Paxton has the surgery, he will miss the rest of the season and would hope to return to the mound sometime in 2022.

Seattle signed him to a one-year deal for 8.5 million dollars in hopes he would bounce back from an injury-plagued stint with the Yankees.