The Seattle Mariners, who are completely gutting their major-league team, have agreed on a trade that will send All-Star shortstop Jean Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies for shortstop prospect J.P. Crawford in a multi-player package, according to a high-ranking official directly involved in the talks.

The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because not all of the players had been informed of the deal as of late Sunday night.

It’ll be just the latest salary-stripping move for the Mariners, who also Monday will announce that they have traded eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets for three prospects and veterans Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak.

Segura, 28, hit .304 last season with a .755 OPS (on-base-plus-slugging percentage) and still has almost $60 million remaining on his deal through 2022. His contract includes a $17 million team option for 2023. The Mariners signed Segura to a five-year extension in 2017.

Since the season ended, the Mariners have traded ace James Paxton, catcher Mike Zunino and pitcher Alex Colome, along with Segura, Cano and Diaz. They have virtually every veteran on the trade block.

