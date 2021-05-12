Report: Mariners top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert will be called up

For the second time this week, one of the Mariners top prospects is expected to be called up on Thursday.

Today, multiple reports say Seatte's top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert will get brought up from Tacoma and he will start Thursday against Cleveland.

The M's selected Gilbert 14th overall out of Stetson University in the 2018 MLB Draft.

The right-hander started the season with Tacoma. He only made one start with the Rainiers. He threw five innings, giving up one run on four hits and added five strikeouts.

Gilbert will join M's top prospect Jarred Kelenic, who's reportedly being called up on Thursday as well.