The Mariners have apparently given Marco Gonzales a raise for no good reason, other than goodwill, or to settle a past mistake with St. Louis.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Seattle signed the lefty to a 2-year deal worth 1.9 million dollars.

Mariners agree to deal with Marco Gonzales. 2 years, $1.9M. Interesting deal for player who isn’t yet arb eligible, seems quite good for Marco. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2018

Heyman explains the pay bump may have to do with a complaint against the Cardinals, Gonzales' former team.

A lot of folks were shocked by how high the Marco Gonzales deal is since he is not arbitration eligible until after 2020. Via club sources, the 1.9K figure is partly explainable by Gonzales having a previous grievance pending over the timing of a demotion while with the cardinals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2018

The former Gonzaga star isn't arbitration eligible for another two seasons, so his pay would have been just a little more than a half million dollars. With his new deal, he will average nearly a million dollars.

This year, Gonzales played his first full season, without restrictions, just two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.

The 26-year-old earned the Mariners start for opening day in 2018. He made 29 starts, going 13-9 with a 4.00 ERA.

