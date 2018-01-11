The Mariners have apparently given Marco Gonzales a raise for no good reason, other than goodwill, or to settle a past mistake with St. Louis.
According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Seattle signed the lefty to a 2-year deal worth 1.9 million dollars.
Heyman explains the pay bump may have to do with a complaint against the Cardinals, Gonzales' former team.
The former Gonzaga star isn't arbitration eligible for another two seasons, so his pay would have been just a little more than a half million dollars. With his new deal, he will average nearly a million dollars.
This year, Gonzales played his first full season, without restrictions, just two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
The 26-year-old earned the Mariners start for opening day in 2018. He made 29 starts, going 13-9 with a 4.00 ERA.