Report: Haniger agrees to 1 year deal worth with Mariners

The Mariners and Mitch Haniger have reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal worth three million dollars, according to multiple reports. The deal avoids arbitration with Haniger.

Mitch Haniger will be returning from injury with the #Mariners. He avoided arbitration by signing a one-year contract for $3.01M. — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) December 5, 2020

The right fielder sat out the 2020 season with multiple injuries. He hit .220 over 63 games in 2019.

According to spotrac.com, the M's only have 8 players under contract. J.P. Crawford and Tom Murphy are up for arbitration. Plus, Seattle tendered contracts to 34 players on Wednesday.