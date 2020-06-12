Report: Haniger agrees to 1 year deal worth with Mariners

The Mariners and Mitch Haniger have reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal worth three million dollars, according to multiple reports. The deal avoids arbitration with Haniger.
The right fielder sat out the 2020 season with multiple injuries. He hit .220 over 63 games in 2019.
According to spotrac.com, the M's only have 8 players under contract. J.P. Crawford and Tom Murphy are up for arbitration. Plus, Seattle tendered contracts to 34 players on Wednesday.
Right now, the M's only have $53 million on the books for payroll. That will change when players start signing contracts.