Rendon homers in debut, Angels rout Mariners 10-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and reached base three times in his Angels debut, and Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer in Los Angeles' 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Rendon's homer to left field in the eighth inning brought home Mike Trout and capped an encouraging home opener for the Angels, who got their second win after losing three of four in Oakland to start the shortened season.

Max Stassi hit a three-run homer and Shohei Ohtani had a long RBI double as the Halos won their home opener for only the second time in eight years.

Tim Lopes homered for the Mariners, who have lost four of five.