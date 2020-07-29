x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mariners

Rendon homers in debut, Angels rout Mariners 10-2

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and reached base three times in his Angels debut, and Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer in a 10-2 victory over the M's.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols (5) celebrates with Anthony Rendon while heading into the dugout after a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and reached base three times in his Angels debut, and Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer in Los Angeles' 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Rendon's homer to left field in the eighth inning brought home Mike Trout and capped an encouraging home opener for the Angels, who got their second win after losing three of four in Oakland to start the shortened season. 

Max Stassi hit a three-run homer and Shohei Ohtani had a long RBI double as the Halos won their home opener for only the second time in eight years. 

Tim Lopes homered for the Mariners, who have lost four of five.