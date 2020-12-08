x
Solak gets 3 singles, 3 RBIs as Rangers beat Mariners 4-2

J.P. Crawford had the only RBI for the Mariners on a fifth-inning single.
Texas Rangers' Nick Solak follows thru on a two-run single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Solak singled three times and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. 

Solak had a two-run single in the first and an RBI hit in third, when Willie Calhoun added another run-scoring single.  Mariners ace Marco Gonzales (2-2) took the loss.  He gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor allowed an infield single and three walks with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings. He was pulled after 76 pitches with the Rangers trying to solve a dip in velocity from his previous start.

Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager singled twice to become the active player with the most hits against Texas at 179.