Solak gets 3 singles, 3 RBIs as Rangers beat Mariners 4-2

J.P. Crawford had the only RBI for the Mariners on a fifth-inning single.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Solak singled three times and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Solak had a two-run single in the first and an RBI hit in third, when Willie Calhoun added another run-scoring single. Mariners ace Marco Gonzales (2-2) took the loss. He gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor allowed an infield single and three walks with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings. He was pulled after 76 pitches with the Rangers trying to solve a dip in velocity from his previous start.