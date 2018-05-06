ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Two-time NL Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum is being granted his unconditional release by the Texas Rangers after the end of his 30-day rehab assignment.

The Renton native was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, then given his release.

General manager Jon Daniels said Lincecum was throwing OK but still somewhat inconsistently with his command. The three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants hasn't pitched in the majors since August 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers added the former Huskies pitcher during spring training with the idea he could be a reliever. The right-hander developed a blister and started the season on the disabled list. His 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock ended Monday.

Lincecum had a 5.68 ERA in 10 appearances, with 10 strikeouts and nine walks in 12 2-3 innings.

