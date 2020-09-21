x
Rally puts Padres back in playoffs for 1st time in 14 years

The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning.
Credit: AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23), Jurickson Profar (10), and Jake Cronenworth (9) celebrate after the Padres beat the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in San Diego. The Padres clinched a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland. 

The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires, so the Mariners were considered the home team and batted last. 

After closer Trevor Rosenthal, another newcomer, struck out Phillip Ervin for the final out, the Padres had a brief but joyous celebration in the infield.