Rally puts Padres back in playoffs for 1st time in 14 years

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.

The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires, so the Mariners were considered the home team and batted last.