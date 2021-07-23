x
Mariners

Raleigh, Torrens hit back-to-back HRs, Mariners top A's

Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Mariners beat the Athletics 4-3.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, is greed by Luis Torrens (22) after Raleigh hit a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Seattle. Torrens hit a solo home run in his ensuing at-bat. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. 

Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland's Frankie Montas fanned 10. 

Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media. 

Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. 

Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman. 

Oakland had won three in a row.