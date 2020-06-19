x
Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near

Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Major League Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, answers questions at a news conference in Phoenix. Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The league also said several players have tested positive for COVID-19. Two days after union head Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players' association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular season schedule. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on efforts to start the coronavirus-delayed season. 

As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history. 

MLB has said there was a framework for the season, but the union said only that there was no agreement. 

The MLB proposal includes a 60-game schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players' postseason pool. 

The union would have $1.73 billion in salaries, plus a $50 million postseason pool.