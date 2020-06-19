Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near

Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on efforts to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history.

MLB has said there was a framework for the season, but the union said only that there was no agreement.

The MLB proposal includes a 60-game schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players' postseason pool.