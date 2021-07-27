x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Pirates trade lefty Tyler Anderson -- to Mariners, not Phils

The Pittsburgh Pirates have indeed traded left-hander Tyler Anderson to a playoff contender — he's going to the Seattle Mariners, not the Philadelphia Phillies.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have indeed traded left-hander Tyler Anderson to a playoff contender — he's going to the Seattle Mariners, not the Philadelphia Phillies.

Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to sending the 31-year-old Anderson to the Phils. 

Instead, he wound up on the other coast, when the Mariners made their second trade of the day that involved pitching. 

Seattle sent a pair of minor leaguers, catcher Carter Bins and righty Joaquin Tejada, to the Pirates. 

Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. 

Hours before that, the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman, one of the best relievers in the majors this season, and pitcher Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

Related Articles