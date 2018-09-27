The Mariners stadium funding issue is not going away, at least for 45 days.

Attorney Dmitri Iglitzin has filed paperwork with the King County Council Clerk calling for a referendum on Ordinance 18788, which allocates roughly $135 million in hotel-motel taxes for Safeco Field renovations.

It was filed Thursday, and according to the King County Elections office, delays implementation of the ordinance. Iglitzin declined comment, saying he represents Citizens Against Sports Stadium Subsidies. The Mariners declined immediate comment.

Kendall Le Van Hudson says the action delays the effective date 45 days to allow for the group to gather signatures. It needs to gather 40,382 signatures from King County registered voters by November 2. If successful, it would put the measure on the February ballot.

RELATED: Should public funds be spent on Safeco Field upkeep?

The Mariners declined immediate comment.

The Mariners have said they need the money for infrastructure improvements to Safeco Field, which opened in 1999.

The M's lease with the Washington State Public Facilities District expires this year.

The King County Council voted 5-4 to approve the controversial measure earlier this month.

© 2018 KING