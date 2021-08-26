x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is pulled from the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals by manager Scott Servais, left, during the sixth inning Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4. 

Perez's 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners' three-game winning streak. 

It was the catcher's fifth homer in seven games on Kansas City's current road trip. 

The Royals have won five of those seven. 

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jake Fraley's bases-loaded walk, his fourth of the year. 

Kyle Seager made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the fifth, tying his career high with his 30th home run. 

Starter Brad Keller grabbed the area behind his right elbow and called for a trainer after the homer.