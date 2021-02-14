x
Mariners

Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal

James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees.
Credit: AP
With a video display keeping track of his strikeouts with "Eh" logos, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton stands on the mound during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells he Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees.

The 32-year-old left-hander agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, subject to a successful physical. 

Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18. 

He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson.