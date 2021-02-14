Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal

James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells he Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees.

Left-handed James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year deal for $8.5 million. Has some reachable bonuses that could take it to $10 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2021

The 32-year-old left-hander agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, subject to a successful physical.

Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18.