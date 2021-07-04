Paxton hurt, White Sox topple M's 10-4

Jose Abreu hammered a grand slam into the second deck for his 200th career home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Abreu hammered a grand slam into the second deck for his 200th career home run, Luis Robert and Zack Collins both went deep for the first time this season and the Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4.

The miserable night for Seattle began with starting pitcher James Paxton leaving in the second inning due to a left elbow injury.

James Paxton had to be removed from the game during the second inning of his first outing this season



Hoping for the best for our old friend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xf33OEMCoq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 7, 2021

Jake Fraley also left the game in the 6th with a hamstring injury. He seemed to injure it in the 5th inning on a dive catch.

More injury news: Jake Fraley left tonight's game with a left hamstring strain.



He winced some after making this diving catch in the fifth inning: pic.twitter.com/WlZS3QpHOG — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 7, 2021

Robert snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run shot off Nick Margevicius in the fifth.

Collins had given the White Sox an early lead in the second by greeting Margevicius with a three-run shot.