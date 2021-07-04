Paxton hurt, White Sox topple M's 10-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Abreu hammered a grand slam into the second deck for his 200th career home run, Luis Robert and Zack Collins both went deep for the first time this season and the Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4.
The miserable night for Seattle began with starting pitcher James Paxton leaving in the second inning due to a left elbow injury.
Jake Fraley also left the game in the 6th with a hamstring injury. He seemed to injure it in the 5th inning on a dive catch.
Robert snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run shot off Nick Margevicius in the fifth.
Collins had given the White Sox an early lead in the second by greeting Margevicius with a three-run shot.
Abreu provided the capper with the fourth grand slam of his career and second this season.