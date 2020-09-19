Machado, Paddack lead Padres over Mariners, 6-1

Evan White drove in the Mariners' lone run on his sixth home run

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs, Chris Paddack one-hit Seattle for six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Mariners 6-1 to reduce their magic number to two for clinching their first playoff berth in 14 seasons.

The Padres are closing in on their first playoff berth since winning the NL West in 2006. They’ve already clinched their first winning season since 2010. The Mariners’ loss helped the Oakland Athletics clinch their third straight playoff berth. The series was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires.