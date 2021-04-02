Orioles to sign RHP Félix Hernández to minor league deal

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to sign former Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández to a minor league contract.

Hernández won an AL Cy Young Award, two ERA titles and made six All-Star teams over 15 seasons with Seattle before becoming a free agent last offseason.

The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with Atlanta and looked sharp during spring training, but ultimately opted out of the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.