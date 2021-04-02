Orioles to sign RHP Félix Hernández to minor league deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to sign veteran right-hander Félix Hernández to a minor league contract.
Hernández won an AL Cy Young Award, two ERA titles and made six All-Star teams over 15 seasons with Seattle before becoming a free agent last offseason.
The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with Atlanta and looked sharp during spring training, but ultimately opted out of the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.
In his last big league action, Hernández went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 2019.