Orioles to sign RHP Félix Hernández to minor league deal

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to sign former Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández to a minor league contract.
Credit: AP
With the "King's Court" cheering section behind him, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez tips his cap as he takes the mound for the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Seattle. The game is Hernandez's final start of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to sign veteran right-hander Félix Hernández to a minor league contract.

Hernández won an AL Cy Young Award, two ERA titles and made six All-Star teams over 15 seasons with Seattle before becoming a free agent last offseason. 

The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with Atlanta and looked sharp during spring training, but ultimately opted out of the pandemic-shortened 60-game season. 

In his last big league action, Hernández went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 2019.

