Orioles hit 4 homers, cruise past Mariners 9-2

Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit two of the Orioles' four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Mariners 9-2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit two of the Orioles' four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Wednesday night.

Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini also connected for the Orioles, who bounced back from a 10-0 defeat the prior night.

Austin Hays went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Reliever Cionel Perez (4-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Baltimore pulled away with five runs in the sixth. Mountcastle and Urías gave the Orioles a cushion with back-to-back home runs. Cedric Mullins hit an RBI double and Mancini connected for a two-run shot that boosted the lead to 9-2.

It was the first time the Orioles had at least three home runs in an inning since 2020.

Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray (4-6) allowed four runs and six hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

Odor gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead with the towering shot off Ray that traveled 381 feet onto the right-field flag court in the second.

J.P. Crawford cut the margin to 3-1 with a solo homer off Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish in the fourth.

Seattle cut the margin to 3-2 in the fifth when Julio Rodriguez bounced a chopper to Odor, whose flip to Jorge Mateo on an attempted force was late, allowing Taylor Trammell to score.

Bradish allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Mancini missed a solo homer by about a foot against the left-field wall but scored on a single by Hays and the Orioles led 4-2 in the fifth.

MOVES

Orioles: RHP Denyi Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. ... LHP Zac Lowther was optioned to the Tides. ... Received RHP Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from the Miami Marlins to complete the LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Cole Sulser trade.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: INF Abraham Toro (left shoulder sprain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. ... OF Kyle Lewis (concussion) was placed on the seven-day IL, retroactive to May 29.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.47 ERA) starts the finale. The Mariners have a 22-9 record in his 31 starts in 2021.