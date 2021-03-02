x
On Baseball: MLB work stoppage in 2022 increasingly likely

A work stoppage at the start of spring training 2022 seems increasingly likely after baseball players refused to negotiate with owners over a one-month delay.
Credit: AP
A bucket of baseballs sits in front of the dugout prior to a practice (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

NEW YORK (AP) — A work stoppage at the start of spring training 2022 seems increasingly likely after baseball players refused to negotiate with owners over a one-month delay for this spring training and regular season.

The breakdown Monday came after the sides were unable to reach a deal last June over the start of the pandemic-shortened 2021 season. 

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1, it is not hard to envision management instituting a lockout for baseball's first work stoppage since the strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series.

