Ohtani not enough, Mariners send Angels to losing season

Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen that lifted the Mariners past the Angels, 5-1.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani wasn't enough to keep the Los Angeles Angeles from their sixth straight losing season.

Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic's tying home run in the seventh inning, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Angels 5-1.

Jake Fraley hit a bases clearing double in the decisive 8th inning.

Ohtani gave up one run and five hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

He remained 9-2 and lowered his ERA to 3.18.

Ohtani is hitting .258 with 98 RBIs and 45 homers.

M's starter Marco Gonzales went toe-to-toe with him. Gonzales went 7 innings, giving up 1 run on 3 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strike outs.

The Mariners return home to Seattle to start a 3-game series with Oakland. The first game is Monday with Chris Flexen on the mound.