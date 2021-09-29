Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Angels. He will miss pitching the regular season finale against the Mariners.

A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound.

Maddon says it was mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani not to pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle.

Good news for the Mariners.



In 2 starts against the M's this season:

2.08 ERA

1-0

.196 OBA

20 K's https://t.co/Zhn8bViO2O — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) September 29, 2021

The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He had 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings.

He was also the All-Star starting designated hitter.

Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas.