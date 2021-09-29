x
Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Angels. He will miss pitching the regular season finale against the Mariners.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Los Angeles Angels. 

A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound. 

Maddon says it was mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani not to pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle. 

The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He had 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. 

He was also the All-Star starting designated hitter. 

Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas. 

He was hitting .256 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs.

