SEATTLE (AP) - Rougned Odor broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the Texas Rangers beat Seattle 9-5 on Tuesday night, ending the Mariners' four-game winning streak.

Ronald Guzman went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers, who tagged American League saves lead Edwin Diaz (0-2) in the ninth.

Odor rifled Diaz's high slider the opposite way into the left-field corner to snap a 5-all tie, scoring Jurickson Profar, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Joey Gallo.

Diaz was pulled after getting just one out and was charged with four earned runs when Chasen Bradford allowed Guzman's run-scoring single.

Texas reliever Chris Martin (1-1) got the win after giving up the tying run in the eighth.

Seattle remained a game behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

