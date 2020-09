Mariners starters have allowed one run or fewer in five of their last six starts.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit a two-out, two-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Seattle Mariners 3-1.

The Mariners had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon – playing in his 1,000th career game – scored on a passed ball.