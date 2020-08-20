Nola drives in 4, Mariners snap Dodgers streak with 6-4 win

Austin Nola hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs and the Mariners beat Los Angeles 6-4, snapping the Dodgers' seven-game win streak.

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Nola hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Taijuan Walker overcame early long-ball issues to throw seven strong inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 6-4, snapping the Dodgers' seven-game win streak.

Nola had an RBI single in the first inning and added his third home run of the season in the third as the Mariners snapped a seven-game skid.

Dylan Moore added a solo home run in the sixth inning.