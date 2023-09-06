Neto has first 2-homer game, Ohtani remains hot as Angels defeat Mariners 9-4

Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Angels bounced back with a 9-4 victory over the Mariners.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Los Angeles Angels bounced back with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Matt Thaiss drove in three runs and Taylor Ward also went deep for the Angels, who have won six of seven.

Seattle's Teoscar Hernández had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. Ty France also had three hits and Mike Ford had a solo shot in the fifth for the Mariners, who finished a 2-6 trip.

Griffin Canning (5-2) won for the third time in four starts, striking out seven in five-plus innings.

Neto, the 13th overall pick in last year's amateur draft, hit a pair of solo shots. His drive over the left-center wall off Logan Gilbert (4-4) in the second extended the Angels' lead to 3-0. He also went deep to left in the eighth to make it 8-4.

Ohtani had three hits for the second time in three games and extended his hitting streak to eight games. The two-way Japanese star is batting .381 in June, including a 9 for 23 run during the six-game homestand.

Thaiss had two run-producing hits — an RBI base hit in a two-run first and a two-run double off the right-field wall in the third. Hunter Renfroe drove in Thaiss with a double for a 6-0 lead.

Ward began the scoring with the third leadoff homer of his career and second this season.

SOME PROGRESS

Mike Trout snapped an 0 for 14 skid with a third-inning single. The three-time AL MVP also had a fourth-inning sacrifice fly for a 7-2 lead. He was 3 for 20 on the homestand.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP Matt Moore (right oblique strain) threw on flat ground but is still at least one week away from throwing off the mound according to manager Phil Nevin. ... RHP Jimmy Herget was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after RHP Gerardo Reyes was optioned.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Return home Monday to face Miami. RHP Bryce Miller (3-3, 4.46 ERA) is second among rookie pitchers with five quality starts.