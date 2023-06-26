Nationals visit the Mariners to start 3-game series

The Seattle Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

SEATTLE — Washington Nationals (30-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-39, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -258, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle is 21-17 in home games and 37-39 overall. The Mariners rank 10th in the AL with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington is 17-20 in road games and 30-47 overall. The Nationals have an 18-37 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez is fourth on the Mariners with 26 extra base hits (10 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 39 RBI for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-38 with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: day-to-day (illness), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)