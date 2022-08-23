Nationals visit the Mariners to start 2-game series

Seattle has a 31-26 record at home and a 66-56 record overall. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

The Seattle Mariners open a two-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Washington Nationals (41-82, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-56, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (9-8, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -273, Nationals +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Washington has gone 22-38 on the road and 41-82 overall. The Nationals have a 29-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .414. Lane Thomas is 9-for-40 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)