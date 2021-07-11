M's Kikuchi placed on IL, may still head to All-Star Game

SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list due to a Covid-related issue.
However, it's possible that he could still participate in the upcoming All-Star Game festivities in Denver.
Earlier in the day, Manager Scott Servais said he couldn't comment on Kikuchi's status "for a number of different reasons," but that he was "not that concerned with where's he's at."
But the Mariners' website helped clarify the situation. He tested negative on Saturday and needs another negative test to be able to play in Tuesday's All-Star game. The Mariners say Kikuchi is vaccinated.